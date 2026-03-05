Getty Images Sport
Cole Palmer mocks Aston Villa star's celebration routine after Chelsea win as he finally snaps bizarre 'non-penalty' record that lasted 107 games
Palmer silences Villa Park
Chelsea climbed to fifth in the Premier League table after a ruthless 4-1 dismantling of Villa in the west Midlands. While Joao Pedro stole the headlines with a clinical hat-trick, Palmer ensured the post-match conversation focused on his social media antics and a long-awaited statistical breakthrough. The victory marks a significant turning point for Liam Rosenior’s side, who overtook Liverpool and are closing in on Manchester United and Aston Villa in third and fourth in the table.
Explosion on social media
Onana often goes viral for his way of celebrating wins by jokingly counting to three and putting his fingers in his pockets as he walks back through the tunnel after matches. However, Palmer took to Instagram to poke fun at Onana by sharing a clip of the Belgian's signature routine alongside several photos of his celebrations during Chelsea's win over Villa.
Late last year, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes also went viral after imitating Onana's style following the Gunners' 4-1 victory over Villa. The defender scored the opening goal in that match and imitated the Villa midfielder's style while in the tunnel.
Palmer finally scores in open-play against top-five opponent
Beyond the trolling, Palmer achieved a personal milestone by finally scoring a non-penalty goal against an opponent starting the day in the top five. Despite his status as one of the division's most prolific finishers, this specific 'non-penalty' drought had surprisingly lasted for 107 Premier League appearances.
The statistic had become a bizarre footnote in Palmer's otherwise stellar career, with critics pointing to his reliance on set-pieces in high-stakes fixtures. His open-play strike at Villa Park effectively silenced those narratives, proving he can deliver against the league's elite defensive units.
The race for the top four intensifies
Chelsea will be looking to capitalise on this momentum as they prepare for a series of crucial matches. Before facing a tough clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie next week, the Blues will first take on Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday. Palmer will certainly be looking to get back on the scoresheet to continue to silence his critics and earn a spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup.
