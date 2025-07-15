Cole Palmer is a Caribbean hero! Chelsea's 'cold' superstar receives grand reception in native St Kitts and Nevis for FIFA Club World Cup exploits
After playing a pivotal role in Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph, Cole Palmer has used his time off to reconnect with his heritage as he travelled to the island of St Kitts in the Caribbean. The island is the birthplace of his grandfather, Sterry Palmer, and it marks the Chelsea star’s first-ever trip to the country.
- Palmer inspired Chelsea to CWC win
- Visited his granddad's Caribbean birthplace
- Rousing welcome upon arrival