Roma have identified Gian Piero Gasperini, the former Atalanta manager, as Claudio Ranieri’s replacement and are closing in on a deal.

Gasperini ended his nine-year stint at Atalanta

Roma identify him as Ranieri's replacement

The 67-year-old won the Europa League at Atalanta