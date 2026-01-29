Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie are locks, but competition behind them is fierce: 2026 USMNT World Cup roster projection

The U.S. Men's National Team are almost there. In just a few short months, they'll take the field in what will certainly be a life-altering home World Cup, one that many believe can change the sport forever. Before that, though, manager Mauricio Pochettino will have to make some big decisions on who will and won't be included in the team set to play in that World Cup.

Those decisions won't be easy. Throughout his tenure, Pochettino has made a point to introduce new faces, giving them the confidence and opportunity to play their way into the squad. Many of those new faces have taken those chances, putting "the old guard" on notice. In response, we've seen several familiar faces play the best stretches of soccer we've ever seen. It's exactly the competition Pochettino will want just a few short months before the World Cup kicks off.

But, when the big decisions do come in the summer, what will they look like? Who could be in the USMNT World Cup squad? GOAL takes a look at where the U.S. stands as of January...