Christian Pulisic makes MLS appearance as AC Milan star watches USMNT colleagues Kellyn Acosta & Brian Gutierrez suffer defeat to Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami
Christian Pulisic has made an MLS appearance, with the USMNT star watching international colleagues face Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami in Florida.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rossoneri forward enjoying summer break
- In his homeland ahead of pre-season tour
- Watching familiar faces in domestic action