Christian Pulisic and AC Milan unable to defend Supercoppa Italiana as Napoli cruise to win in semifinal clash

Milan had their moments in the first half against a Napoli team generally content to sit back patiently. I Partenopei, though, were the ones to break through, and they did so just moments after Milan squandered their own chance on the other side. After receiving the ball on the left-hand side, Rasmus Hojlund's ball across the box was parried by Mike Maignan. Unfortunately for Maignan, it went straight into the path of David Neres, who instinctively tapped it home to make it 1-0 in the 39th minute.

Hojlund was involved again for Napoli's second in the 63rd minute, only this time he was the goalscorer. The on-loan Manchester United man finished up a Leonard Spianzzola assist, effectively putting the game to bed.

Milan tossed Luka Modric into the fray shortly after, drawing applause from the Saudi Arabian crowd, but it was too little too late for Milan. As for Napoli, they'll face either Bologna or Inter, who face off on Friday for their own spot in the finale.