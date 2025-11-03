Getty Images Sport
'He contributes a lot without playing' - Chivas' Gabriel Milito defends Mexico legend Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez despite limited minutes
'He’s still our captain'
Chivas earned a crucial 1-0 win over Pachuca on Sunday, moving closer to a Liguilla spot. Under Milito, the Guadalajara side has won six of its last seven matches - their best run since the Argentine’s arrival. The progress hasn’t come without challenges or criticism, but Milito’s team now looks poised to contend for the title, buoyed by the presence of an experienced figure like Hernández.
“Javier hasn’t played much for different reasons, but he’s still our captain,” Milito said. “He’s an impeccable professional and a very important person within the squad. Having someone like him as a role model is invaluable. Even when he’s not playing, his attitude, leadership, and commitment make a big difference.”
González: The breakout star of the tournament
The coach also highlighted the growth of Armando “Hormiga” González, who scored his 11th goal of the tournament against Pachuca and has been one of the breakout stars of the season. Milito credited Chicharito’s mentorship as a key factor behind González’s rise.
“I’m happy for Hormiga,” Milito said. “He’s in a great moment - not just because he’s scoring, but because he keeps creating chances. He has a strong mentality and understands that opportunities will come. That confidence is crucial, and I think Javier’s example has helped him a lot.”
Armando González is aiming to become the seventh player in Chivas’ history to win the league’s Golden Boot. The last Rojiblancos' star to accomplish the feat was Alan Pulido in 2019 with 12 goals.
Milito’s project now taking shape
Reflecting on his time in charge, Milito revealed that before taking over at Chivas, he closely studied the roster and believed the group had potential - it just needed structure and belief.
“Chivas have a talented squad,” he said. “It was about building confidence, defining our style, and shaping how we attack and defend. Early results weren’t great, but this process takes time. Now we’re seeing the rewards of that work - and winning is the best confirmation that we’re on the right track.”
Must-win match ahead?
Chivas will close out the Apertura 2025 at home in a crucial match against Monterrey. Although they can no longer climb higher than sixth place with 26 points, earning a result would secure their direct qualification to the Liguilla - a boost of confidence heading into the postseason.
