'He's better than what they've got' - Chelsea urged to take sensational transfer punt on Cristiano Ronaldo for Club World Cup by Man Utd legend
Chelsea have been urged to take a Club World Cup punt on Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese GOAT deemed "better than what they’ve got".
- Portuguese approaching end of Al-Nassr contract
- Could grace global competition in United States
- Short-term deals are allowed for that tournament