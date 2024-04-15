Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea Sheff UtdGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Chelsea's new transfer plan! Mauricio Pochettino suggests struggling Blues will take fresh approach in the summer

Mauricio PochettinoChelseaPremier LeagueTransfers

Since 2022, Chelsea have been splashing cash on youngsters but Mauricio Pochettino has suggested a fresh approach will be taken this summer.

  • Chelsea set to take fresh transfer approach
  • Will also target experienced players this summer
  • Pochettino expects to stay even without Europe

