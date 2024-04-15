Chelsea's new transfer plan! Mauricio Pochettino suggests struggling Blues will take fresh approach in the summer

GettyAditya GokhaleChelsea's new transfer plan! Mauricio Pochettino suggests struggling Blues will take fresh approach in the summerMauricio PochettinoChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersSince 2022, Chelsea have been splashing cash on youngsters but Mauricio Pochettino has suggested a fresh approach will be taken this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea set to take fresh transfer approachWill also target experienced players this summerPochettino expects to stay even without Europe