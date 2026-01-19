Chelsea's surprising stance on selling Enzo Fernandez revealed as Real Madrid & PSG plot transfer assault

Despite the Argentine international being a central figure in the Blues' recent success - including their triumph in the UEFA Conference League last season - the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge has allegedly signalled that the 25-year-old is no longer considered "untouchable", according to Teamtalk.

The report suggests that intermediaries have been informed of Chelsea’s willingness to negotiate, provided their valuation is met. Fernandez, who joined the club in February 2023 for a then-British record fee of £106.8 million from Benfica, has a contract that runs well into 2032. However, the financial realities of modern football, combined with the club’s incessant desire to evolve their squad, means that no player is entirely off-limits. Previously, Chelsea had viewed Fernandez as the non-negotiable cornerstone of their project. Now, the door is ajar for a summer 2026 move, sparking a frenzy among Europe’s elite clubs who had previously assumed the midfielder was unattainable. The suggestion is that Chelsea are looking to rebalance their books and potentially fund a new wave of recruitment, and sacrificing one of their highest-value assets could be the most efficient route to doing so.