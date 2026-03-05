Getty Images Sport
Chelsea submit surprise £43m transfer offer for Barcelona flop
Blues target 'Tigrinho' in €50m deal
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blues have identified the man nicknamed 'Tigrinho' as a primary target for the upcoming summer transfer window. It is understood that Chelsea have already formalised their interest with a proposal worth approximately £43 million ($58m). While the forward’s time in La Liga was largely categorised as a failure, his recent form in his homeland has reignited belief that he can succeed at the highest level of the European game.
Barcelona set for unexpected windfall
The news of Chelsea’s pursuit will be music to the ears of the accountants at Barcelona. The Catalan giants sold Roque to Palmeiras in February 2025 for a fixed fee of €25.5 million plus €5m in variables. However, crucial to the deal was a 20 per cent sell-on clause. If Chelsea’s interest results in a massive transfer, Barca stand to recoup a significant portion of their original investment.
There is, however, a specific contractual detail regarding that sell-on percentage. Reports indicate that if Palmeiras sell the striker for less than €40m, Barcelona’s share would drop to just 10 per cent. Given that Chelsea’s opening gambit is already cited at the €50m mark, the Blaugrana are currently on track to net the full 20 per cent.
Palmeiras holding out for more
Despite the lure of a massive profit, Palmeiras are reportedly playing hardball over their star asset. BolaVip suggests that a departure for Roque is feasible if an interesting proposal arrives, but the current valuation from Chelsea has not yet met the Brazilian club's expectations. Key figures at the Allianz Parque consider the initial €50m offer insufficient to part with a player who has become central to their attacking plans.
Roque has been in strong form since returning to Brazil, proving that his struggles in Spain may have been a matter of circumstances rather than a lack of quality. The young attacker has already notched five goals and one assist in 13 appearances during the current campaign.
A second chance in Europe
For Roque, a move to Stamford Bridge would represent a chance at redemption on the big stage. The 21-year-old's dream move to Barcelona turned into a nightmare as he struggled for minutes, but his journey back to Palmeiras has allowed him to roar once again. The prospect of leading the line for a Premier League giant would give him the chance to silence his critics.
As negotiations continue, all eyes will be on whether Chelsea are willing to increase their bid to satisfy Palmeiras' demands. With Barcelona watching closely from the sidelines, the deal represents a complex web of financial interests and sporting ambition. Should the transfer go through, it would complete a remarkable turnaround for a player who was written off by many just twelve months ago.
