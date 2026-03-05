Chelsea submit surprise £43m transfer offer for Barcelona flop

The news of Chelsea’s pursuit will be music to the ears of the accountants at Barcelona. The Catalan giants sold Roque to Palmeiras in February 2025 for a fixed fee of €25.5 million plus €5m in variables. However, crucial to the deal was a 20 per cent sell-on clause. If Chelsea’s interest results in a massive transfer, Barca stand to recoup a significant portion of their original investment.

There is, however, a specific contractual detail regarding that sell-on percentage. Reports indicate that if Palmeiras sell the striker for less than €40m, Barcelona’s share would drop to just 10 per cent. Given that Chelsea’s opening gambit is already cited at the €50m mark, the Blaugrana are currently on track to net the full 20 per cent.