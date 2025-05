Axel Tape is set to leave PSG on a free transfer this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen now leading Chelsea and other Premier League clubs.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Axel Tape set to leave PSG as free agent

Bayer Leverkusen in pole position to sign him

Chelsea, Spurs and Bournemouth also interested Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱