AFP
Chelsea players in car crash 'mystery' following strange incident near Cobham training ground
Chelsea car crash mystery revealed
The accident took place on Saturday morning and saw a car leave the road, ending up some distance off the carriageway and in a ditch on Tilt Common, as reported by The Sun. While the registered keeper of the car is thought to be a football player, the club has not yet confirmed whether the vehicle in question belongs to any of their stars. To add further intrigue to the mystery, eyewitness reports have claimed that car was being driven by a older person at the time of the accident. This has led to suggestions the driver could have been a family member of one of the players. Surrey Police are not expected to investigate further as no injuries have been reported and no offence is believed to have been committed either.
- AFP
Cobham problems for Chelsea
The mystery car crash is the latest incident to throw Chelsea's training ground into the spotlight this season. Emergency services were called in October as the training ground had to be evacuated when an alarm in the swimming pool was activated. Players and staff were forced outside amid fears of a potential chlorine leak. The club issued a statement afterwards that read: "Fire services responded to an automatically triggered alarm at Chelsea FC's Cobham training facility. As a precaution, all staff were safely evacuated. Emergency services confirmed a false alarm, and staff and players were able to return to the building."
The authorities were also called to Chelsea's training base in August after £30,000 worth of camera equipment went missing. The technology was used primarily for performance analysis and tactical preparation, leading the Blues to call in Surrey Police to investigate.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Chelsea preparing for huge Champions League tie
Chelsea are currently in Italy preparing for a huge Champions League tie against Napoli. The Blues are hoping for a victory at the Diego Armando Stadium and a place in the top eight, which would mean automatic qualification to the last 16. Manager Liam Rosenior knows his side face a tough test against Antonio Conte's side. He told reporters: "This is a very, very strong team. I think they have been unfortunate in the recent games that they played; the results haven't followed the performances that Antonio’s team have produced. We know it’s going to be a very, very difficult game in a very, very special atmosphere. It doesn't change my plans at all because I've been planning for a very difficult game. In the Champions League, Serie A or the Premier League, you can’t expect anything. The competition is always so high. Napoli are a great team and they proved that with a fantastic title win last season. They have outstanding individual players and a world-class coach. They are still in a position where they can get through and we’re aware of that. I think it will make for an exciting game because Napoli have to win and for us to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top eight, we also have to win."
- Getty Images Sport
Big week for the Blues
Chelsea's game against Napoli marks the start of a crucial week for Rosenior and his Blues. The team return from Italy and face struggling West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday and then head to Arsenal for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. The Gunners hold a narrow 3-2 advantage after the first leg, with the winners going on to face either Newcastle or Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
Advertisement