Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer make a phenomenal partnership! Quick-fire hat-trick leads Enzo Maresca's men to stunning victory after first-half horror shows from Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo

The Blues picked up their first win of the Premier League season thanks to a stunning attacking display that papered over cracks elsewhere

Wolves fans will be glad to see the back of Noni Madueke. After the Chelsea winger had unwittingly insulted their hometown in an online post, he then hit a hat-trick in a 6-2 rout of Gary O'Neil's side at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

The game had been beautifully balanced after a chaotic first half, with Wolves having twice pegged back Chelsea, with Matheus Cunha cancelling out Nicolas Jackson's second-minute header before Jorgen Strand Larsen responded to Cole Palmer's first goal of the new season.

However, Madueke struck three times in the space of 14 minutes, with the ridiculously composed Palmer providing the assist on each occasion. To top off what ended up being a fantastic day for Madueke & Co., Joao Felix came off the bench to celebrate his permanent move to Chelsea with a goal.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Blues on show as Enzo Maresca's men responded to their opening-weekend loss to Manchester City with a morale-boosting win...