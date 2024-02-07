Chelsea player ratings vs Aston Villa: Stop that, Enzo Fernandez! Stunning free-kick caps brilliant Blues performance as FA Cup cruise eases pressure on Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentina star scored a long-range stunner to alleviate some of the pressure on his compatriot in the Blues' dugout

An Enzo Fernandez screamer and goals from Nicolas Jackson and Conor Gallagher sealed a comfortable 3-1 victory for Chelsea over Aston Villa in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday.

The Blues looked a completely different side to the one that shipped eight goals in their last two matches, and while Mauricio Pochettino's men may be used to dominating possession, they did so with tenacity and intensity at Villa Park - in stark contrast to their recent efforts.

The Blues' early pressure off paid when Gallagher fired home from close-range, as he found the shooting boots he has been missing all season. It was hist first goal in 31 matches.

Chelsea proved a 1-0 lead meant little against Wolves on Sunday, but went about doubling their advantage without a second thought. Jackson, in just his second match since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, fired home a bullet header from a marvellous Malo Gusto cross.

It was a dominant first 45 minutes during which Chelsea really could have scored more, as Aston Villa were outplayed and, in truth, wholly underwhelmed. And there was no response from Unai Emery's side in the second period, as Chelsea cruised into a 3-0 lead in the most ludicrous fashion. Fernandez stepped up and rifled a long-range screamer of a free-kick to silence the home crowd and mark an uncharacteristically convincing performance from the Blues.

Moussa Diaby scored for Villa late on, but it was only a consolation as Chelsea marched on to the fifth round, where they will host Championship promotion-chasers Leeds United.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Villa Park...