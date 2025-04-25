Chelsea & Newcastle emerge as front-runners to sign £60m giant Switzerland international goalkeeper who wants Champions League football
Gregor Kobel is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga. Two financially strong clubs from England are now said to be interested in signing him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea, Newcastle eyeing Kobel
- Swiss GK wants to leave BVB for Champions League football
- Dortmund currently not within the Bundesliga top four