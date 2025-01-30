New goalkeeper for Chelsea?! Blues to rival Man Utd for Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel as Enzo Maresca eyes potential replacement for blundering Robert Sanchez
Chelsea are reportedly keen on Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel as the Blues eye a potential replacement for Robert Sanchez.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sanchez blunders force Chelsea to look for alternatives
- Blues are keeping tabs on Dortmund keeper Kobel
- Manchester United could also join the race for the Swiss star