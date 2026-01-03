'Don't give up on me' - Forgotten Chelsea man Mykhailo Mudryk urges fans to stick with him in hint at potential return from doping suspension

Mudryk's last game for Chelsea was in November 2024 and then the following month, all hell broke loose. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man was charged with a doping offence by the Football Association and while he maintained his innocence, he is facing a four-year ban - with the wide man already spending a year out of the game.

When his provisional suspension was handed out in late 2024, he took to Instagram to write: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."