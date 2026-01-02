'You never know' - Liam Rosenior speaks out on Chelsea links and makes stance on Blues job clear after Enzo Maresca's stunning exit

The news of Chelsea's decision to part ways with Maresca comes on the eve of Strasbourg's return from their winter break, with their most recent outing being a 2-1 victory over Dunkerque in the Coupe de France four days before Christmas Day. Speaking ahead of his side's first match since, Rosenior insisted he remains focused on his current role and dismissed the reports as "speculation".

He said: "I'm going to talk about Nice because that's my job.

"There's a lot of noise, a lot of speculation, but as a coach, if you get involved in that, you fail. My job is here, I love this club.

"No, I haven't spoken to the players about it. There's no need, they're connected and I've had a few lighthearted jokes. But we've been focused on our work. The goal is to continue creating great things here.

"In life, there are zero guarantees. You never know what tomorrow will bring. I'm just doing my job. There's already been speculation. I don't want to guarantee how long I'll be here, but I enjoy myself here every day. I intend to continue doing so as long as I'm here. I love this club, but I can't guarantee anything. Nobody can.

"I want to do my job here, it's simple. The reality today is that I am the manager of Strasbourg and I am focused on my position.

"There are exchanges because we are part of the same group.

"I'm honest, you can never control everything in life. I could say I'm going to stay here for years and then get fired."

