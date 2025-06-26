Chelsea chase Marc-Andre ter Stegen! Barcelona goalkeeper added to list of goalkeeping targets after Blues miss out Mike Maignan

Chelsea are reportedly chasing Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen as they continue to explore options for a new first-choice goalkeeper. The London club had previously tried and failed to secure a deal for AC Milan's Mike Maignan, and are now shifting focus to the German international. Ter Stegen is believed to be evaluating his future at Barcelona, especially in light of the club’s recent signing of Joan Garcia.

Goalkeeper ready for a fresh challenge

