'Cheating scum!' - Fans left in utter disbelief as Liverpool hero Darwin Nunez somehow escapes blatant red card for dangerous lunge in Brentford game that referee bizarrely ignored

Getty Images SportRichie Mills'Cheating scum!' - Fans left in utter disbelief as Liverpool hero Darwin Nunez somehow escapes blatant red card for dangerous lunge in Brentford game that referee bizarrely ignoredD. NunezLiverpoolBrentfordN. CollinsBrentford vs LiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball fans were left fuming after Liverpool matchwinner Darwin Nunez escaped a second yellow for a late challenge on Brentford's Nathan Collins. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool win 2-0 at BrentfordGoalscorer Nunez commits poor foulFans fume as striker avoids red cardFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱