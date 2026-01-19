Charles Sagoe Jr exclusive: Arsenal youngster talks 'joke' Bukayo Saka, Mikel Arteta's 'high' standards and what his own future holds

Sagoe Jr looked well set at that point to really kick on with his career and went on to make his Championship and League One debuts during two loan spells, first at Swansea City at the back end of the 2023-24 season and then at Shrewsbury Town during the first half of the following campaign. However, neither produced as much game time as he had hoped for.

He has subsequently used this season to reset with the Under-21s at Arsenal and has caught the eye with his performances, registering five goals and five assists in 12 appearances in all competitions and - having also earned himself a Premier League 2 Player of the Month nomination for August - he is now hungry for further first-team football and feels as though he has a point to prove.

"I've had a very enjoyable campaign, affecting games with goals and assists and trying to help the team win as many games as possible," he said. "In this day and age, wingers are judged on goals and assists. As much as it's positive, beating my man, inevitably, it's about end product behind that skill. So, obviously, when I'm getting goals and assists, it means I'm doing my job for the team and if that's helping us win games, that's a positive for me to take on board."

Sagoe Jr added: "I'm one of the older ones this year. It's a different type of role that I'm having to face, obviously mentoring some of the younger ones and passing my advice on board and I've really enjoyed that role. It's a different character within me. Normally, I'm one of the quiet ones. So it's a new type of role which I'm really taking on board and I'm enjoying."