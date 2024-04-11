Embarrassing Champions Cup exit should serve as a reminder to Lionel Messi and his Barcelona all-stars: Inter Miami move is not a vacation

The Herons lost their cool against Monterrey in a match that served as a harsh reminder of just how hard this process will be

Playing soccer with your friends is really, really fun, so you can understand why Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have been enjoying the Inter Miami experience. You've seen the photos of the ex-Barcelona stars together; laughing, smiling, having a good time, and rightfully so. These four created so many memories together and, now in the twilight of their careers, they have the opportunity to create a few more.

Wednesday night was not one of those fun, happy memories, though. Inter Miami's trip to Monterrey wasn't one full of smiles and laughs. It was embarrassing in ways that Messi and co. aren't particularly used to. Barcelona rarely gets outclassed the way Inter Miami was on Wednesday, and Messi and friends rarely have been humbled in the way they were in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

It was a harsh reminder that these matches aren't all fun and games. By the end, Inter Miami's stars seemed to have learned that, having lost their heads throughout the 3-1 drubbing

The defeat ensured Miami's continental run was over for 2024, and all involved will take some sort of blame for that. How will they bounce back from such an embarrassing defeat? Well, that may very well define their season.