Carlo Ancelotti has 'no doubt' Cristiano Ronaldo will reach 1,000 goal mark as ex-Real Madrid boss demands invitation to Portugal & Al-NAssr hero's celebration

Speaking to AS, Ancelotti said he was in no doubt Ronaldo would continue to shine into his 40s, just like ex-Madrid co-star Luka Modric, who is currently excelling with AC Milan.

"He's going to achieve it, I'm sure of it. Have no doubt he'll do it," he said. "In Italy, they recently asked me about Modric and his 40 years, and I told them that of course he was going to play well at Milan. Luka and Cristiano are professionals who love football and are passionate about the sport. They will always achieve whatever they want. Cristiano will surely reach 1,000 goals, but when he does, he shouldn't forget to invite me to the celebration of that incredible record."

Ancelotti’s admiration for Ronaldo stems from their shared years of success at Real Madrid, where they won the Champions League in 2014. The Italian has often credited Ronaldo’s professionalism and relentless hunger as key to his sustained excellence.

The pair’s mutual respect has endured beyond Madrid. While Ancelotti has transitioned to leading Brazil toward the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo continues to inspire players across continents. Both men are chasing one final legacy, Ancelotti aiming to restore Brazil’s glory and Ronaldo striving to cement himself as football’s most prolific goalscorer.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!