Carlo Ancelotti's club career is over! Italian coach confirms Brazil managerial stint may be his last following Real Madrid exit

C. AncelottiReal MadridBrazilLaLiga

Brazil-bound Carlo Ancelotti hinted that his career in club football might be over after Real Madrid officially announced his departure on Friday.

  • Ancelotti to leave Madrid this weekend
  • Will join Brazil NT after taking charge of final game on Saturday
  • Italian hinted that he might never manage another club
