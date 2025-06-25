Can Monaco moves save the careers of Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati? Fallen stars arrive in Ligue 1 at contrasting crossroads

The Frenchman is set to move to the Stade Louis II on a free transfer, while Barcelona's No.10 could arrive on loan with an option to buy

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro revealed last September that his goal was "to have 50 percent of the first-team squad made up of academy players" within the next three years. It's an ambitious but arguably achievable goal for a club long renowned for developing homegrown talent, such as Thierry Henry, David Trezeguet and Kylian Mbappe.

However, Scuro remains acutely aware of the importance of continuing to scour the market for potential bargains in order to ensure that Monaco maintain the requisite blend of youth and experience to compete at Champions League level.

For that very reason, the Brazilian is willing to take a punt on Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati, two fallen stars desperately hoping to shine again at the Stade Louis II...