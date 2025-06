This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ansu Fati deal back on! Barcelona change their transfer stance amid lack of interest as talks with Monaco resume A. Fati Barcelona Monaco LaLiga Ligue 1 Barcelona have softened their stance on Ansu Fati’s transfer status as the club seems to offload the forward quickly amid low interest from Monaco. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona now open to loaning Ansu Fati to Monaco

No formal offers received for a permanent move

Deal expected to close in the coming days