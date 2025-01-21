Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United legendsGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Bryan Robson, Denis Irwin & Andy Cole told their Man Utd ambassador salaries will be SLASHED as Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets club legends in latest round of brutal cost-cutting

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have decided to slash the salaries of Manchester United ambassadors in their latest round of brutal cost-cutting.

  • United legends' salaries slashed
  • INEOS continue cost-cutting process
  • Ratcliffe also ended Ferguson's contract
