'He's dragging that club through this dire moment' - Bruno Fernandes urged to leave Man Utd for a team than can 'win trophies' by Premier League legend because 'all he gets is stick'
Bruno Fernandes has been urged by Joe Cole to leave Manchester United for a team that can "win trophies" because "all he gets is stick".
- Fernandes has been in fine form for United
- Registered two assists & a goal against Leicester
- Told to swap United for a more ambitious club