'Brenden Aaronson took that sh*t personally!' - USMNT star responds to Gregg Berhalter's painful Nations League snub with 'performance of the season' for Union Berlin
After scoring the game-winner for Union Berlin, days after being snubbed from the CONCACAF Nations League roster, Brenden Aaronson has been hailed.
- Aaronson scores Union Berlin winner
- Dubbed 'best game of season' for USMNT midfielder
- Fans respond to performance on social media