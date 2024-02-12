Blow for Liverpool & Bayern Munich? Bayer Leverkusen chief explains why he's 'sure' coveted manager Xabi Alonso will NOT leave in the summer

Ritabrata Banerjee
Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer LeverkusenGetty Images
Xabi AlonsoBayer LeverkusenLiverpoolBayern MunichBundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director remains confident of retaining Xabi Alonso's services beyond the current season.

  • Leverkusen chief confident Alonso will stay
  • Linked with a move to Liverpool and Bayern
  • Leverkusen currently have five points lead at the top

