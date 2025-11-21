+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Christian Pulisic, Milan DerbyGOAL
Tom Hindle

USMNT and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic loves the big stage - and the Milan derby may be his next signature moment

Christian Pulisic has delivered in big moments for club and country - and with the Milan derby looming, the USMNT star looks poised for another signature performance.

It was September 23, 2024, and Christian Pulisic just needed half a yard. In fairness, it was all he had as Milan's clash with arch-rivals Inter had been a testy, ugly affair for the first eight minutes, the standard tug of war between two teams that were desperate not to lose.

And then Pulisic broke it open.

A tiny bit of green space formed in front of him as Inter adjusted their defensive structure. Pulisic put his head down, and from 30 yards away, weaved through the defense. He beat one man, accelerated past another, and shielded the ball away from a third before poking past Yann Sommer to give Milan a 1-0 lead. It was a memorable goal, and one of the more important in the derby's recent history. Milan would go on to win 2-1, and even if it was a season to forget, the Rossoneri had their signature win over the team they hate the most - with Pulisic as the clear architect. 

But this was nothing new for the American. Indeed, Pulisic has, historically, relished playing in the Milan derby. His goalscoring record in it was admittedly poor at first, but in the last year, he has scored twice across three fixtures and turned in a starring role in the other. And ahead of the first Milan derby of the year, and coming off some well-earned rest, the American could yet make the difference in the historic fixture once again. 

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT Mexico 2021Getty

    Pulisic comes through in clutch moments

    It’s clear by now that Christian Pulisic likes big games. What counts as a “big game” is up for debate, but scan the most important fixtures of his career and the pattern is obvious. There were the decisive moments against Real Madrid in the 2021 Champions League, the brilliant goal versus Liverpool four years later, and another night of tormenting Los Blancos at the Bernabéu last season.

    The same holds true for the USMNT. Some players elevate when they put on the national team shirt - Pulisic is one of them. He has been a leading performer since his teens, delivering again and again for his country. His late winning penalty against Mexico in the Nations League final remains one of the signature moments of this U.S. era.

    His goal against Iran at the 2022 World Cup pushed the U.S. into the Round of 16 amid a turbulent camp. Now 27, he already has 51 goal contributions for his country and looks poised to add plenty more. There’s a real chance he finishes his career as the USMNT’s all-time leader in goals and assists.

  • Christian Pulisic Juventus Milan SupercoppaGetty Images

    The history of the Milan derby

    That same form has carried straight into the Milan derby. This is as fierce as it gets - one of the great matchups in European football, if not all of sports. The history is deep. The two clubs share a stadium, their ultras claiming opposite ends, and their split dates back to 1908, when Inter broke away over a dispute about signing foreign players.

    Since then, the rivalry has stayed remarkably balanced. They've met 228 times: Milan have won 74, Inter 85, with 65 draws between them. Across all those games, only 16 goals separate the sides. Yes, each club has had its highs and lows - Inter have certainly held the upper hand in recent years - but over time, they’ve remained near equals occupying the same space.

    And Pulisic has become a central figure in the modern chapter of it all. His first few derbies didn’t quite land - some flashes, but no goals or assists in his first four. Then he caught fire. In September, he scored the opener that sparked a statement win. A month later, he delivered a vital second goal in the Supercoppa Italiana final, helping fuel a dramatic comeback and secure much-needed silverware in an otherwise forgettable season. And even when he didn’t score, like in last April’s 3-0 win, Pulisic was sensational.

  • Christian Pulisic Milan 2025Getty

    Rivals and contenders

    This year, the rivalry seems wonderfully balanced. The two clubs have taken different paths recently. Inter have been the steadier force, built through sharp transfer business and a clearly defined style. They finished third in 2023, won Serie A in 2024, and took second last year. Milan, meanwhile, won the title in 2022 but have been rather inconsistent ever since.

    A series of poor managerial appointments and mixed success in the transfer market has left them a step or two behind. They crashed out of the Champions League group stage last season, cycled through two coaches, and ultimately missed out on European football altogether. Several signings failed to pan out - including the marquee arrival of Santi Giménez, who has yet to deliver at the level expected.

    This year, though, the two have experienced rebirths of sorts. Milan made a shrewd, if rather boring, decision to hire Max Allegri. The Italian doesn't play sexy football, but he is a proven manager with an admirable track record.  They aren't exactly a riveting watch, but they are a nightmare to play against. Inter, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency with a side that is perhaps just past its age bracket to dominate. 

    After 11 games, Inter sit atop the table with 24 points; Milan follow closely with 22, despite facing a slightly tougher schedule. It’s early, but both clubs are winning again - and the derby finally feels like a clash of equals.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-PARMA-MILANAFP

    Leao and Pulisic's partnership

    The technicalities of the matchup are tasty. Inter are more expressive than in recent years, but worryingly short at the back and inconsistent in midfield. Lautaro Martinez remains the star man up front, while Marcus Thuram offers plenty of goalscoring threat alongside him. Nicolo Barella is everywhere in midfield and remains one of the finest players in his position in football. 

    But there are some key weaknesses. New signing Petar Sucic has been slightly inconsistent alongside Barella. Turkish legend Hakan Calhanoglu has found the net five times and remains deadly off set pieces - but his legs are gone. And at the back, none of the three central defenders has been particularly convincing. Twelve goals conceded doesn't seem like a lot, but for a team that prides itself on defense, it's a slightly worrying mark. 

    Milan, however, aren't the most attacking side. This is what Allegri does - chokes the game until there is basically nowhere to move. The Italian has often elected to play without a recognized striker, rotating Pulisic, Leao, Christopher Nkunku, and Gimenez in forward positions. Luka Modric looks a far more shrewd signing than many expected, but their midfield lacks muscle. Their 17 goals scored are the third most in the league, but the fact that they have conceded just nine goals is far more indicative of the way Allegri wants to play. 

  • Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26Getty

    What's on the line

    Piece it all together, then, and this game needs a spark. Pulisic provided it last year, with his weaving run and deft finish. Martinez has shown, too, that he can be a real game changer - for both his club and national team. Leao offers real attacking quality, even if his end product remains lacking. And should all else fail, Calhanoglu can always bash one in from a dead ball.

    Perhaps Pulisic is the one to tilt it. He’s been in sharp form this season, with six goal contributions in just eight appearances before an injury sidelined him for a few weeks. There was even a feeling he could have joined the U.S. during the international break, but Milan reportedly preferred he stay put and return fully fit. And with this derby looming, it’s hard to blame them. It’s fair to wonder if, had the next game not been this one, the Rossoneri might have let him go to strut his stuff for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

    Either way, the scene is nicely set. Milan won't play sexy football. Inter might be a little more expressive. This is one of those derbies with lots on the line, where both teams could settle for a scoreless draw, and go home with a shrug and a feeling of general content. 

    Or, big game Pulisic could turn up again - and blow this thing open. 