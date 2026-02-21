'We have been the best team in this league!' - Brentford boss Keith Andrews shrugs off defeat to Brighton with bold claim

The game also saw Brighton star James Milner make his 654th Premier League appearance, breaking Gareth Barry's record, and he was happy to celebrate the occasion with all three points. He said: "Delighted for the win. It was such a must-win game for us today and I feel like recently we haven't had the luck and the results we probably deserved with the performances that we have put in. We put in a good performance at Villa last week and conceded in the last minute, so I'm delighted for the boys. The togetherness and fight we've shown to keep going, from the manager all the way through, to keep believing and hopefully that can set us up for a good, strong finish to the season."

Milner also spoke about his appearance record and was asked for the secret to his success, replying: "Hard work. The people around me. The sacrifices that family and friends have made all the way through. The people I have worked with, physios, the sports scientists, the players I have played with and learned from, right the way back to your Nigel Martyns and people like that all the way through to the young lads now that are young enough to be my children.

"But they keep you young and keep pushing and you just want to be there and help them and push them on to reach their potential as quickly as possible. It's a great bunch of lads, a great dressing room to be with and a great manager who I'm sure is going to have a massive career going forward. It's great to be working with this club and I'm absolutely delighted we got the win today."