Jadon Sancho, Noussair Mazraoui & the 10 best signings of the 2024-25 Premier League season so far - ranked

With the first half of the campaign almost wrapped up, GOAL is on hand to run through the new arrivals who have made the biggest impact

Almost £2 billion ($2.5bn) was splashed on new players across the 20 clubs in the Premier League during the summer of 2024, a number slightly down on the record-breaking 2023 window, but still comfortably the second-highest transfer spend in the competition's history. The biggest deal of the window came at Tottenham, who lured Dominic Solanke away from Bournemouth for £65 million ($82m), while Chelsea signed Wolves winger Pedro Neto for £54m ($68m), Amadou Onana joined Aston Villa from Everton for £50m ($63m) and Manchester United spent the same amount on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

All of those players have impressed at their new clubs, to varying degrees, but none have set the world alight. There have also been plenty of transfers that could already be considered complete flops, like Joao Felix's £45m ($57m) return to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid, West Ham's £27m ($34m) capture of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug, and Federico Chiesa's bizarre £10m ($13m) move to Liverpool from Juventus.

The players that have stood out the most haven't all been among the most expensive. In fact, several can now be described as bargains, having delivered performances far exceeding their market value, which goes some way to explaining why the table looks so tight at the midway point of the campaign.

GOAL has ranked the 10 best signings of the 2024-25 campaign so far, and it's full of surprising names. The question is: who has come out on top? Find out below...