'We need to field our best players' - No rest for Lamine Yamal as Spain boss Luis de la Fuente says Barcelona star will play in World Cup qualifiers despite injury issues
'He's in perfect shape' - De la Fuente defends Yamal selection
De la Fuente has selected Yamal for his latest squad, confirming the Barcelona forward will be involved in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite recent injury concerns. The 18-year-old, who missed the previous international window with a persistent groin issue, has been recalled for the crucial fixtures against Georgia and Turkey.
The decision to include Yamal comes amid a backdrop of friction with his club. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick previously criticised the Spanish federation (RFEF) for "failing to take care" of young players. De la Fuente, however, has vigorously defended the selection, citing the player's recent return to form and the high stakes of the upcoming matches.
Speaking at the press conference, De la Fuente was adamant that the winger is fit to play and dismissed suggestions he was being rushed back. The manager cited Yamal's recent performances for Barcelona, where he has started the last six matches, as proof of his fitness.
"I think the answer is obvious. I watched his last game, and I believe he’s in perfect condition," De la Fuente stated. "His coach said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate.
"Watching the game the other day, Lamine is fit to play. We have two very important games and we need to field our best players. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us."
Barcelona friction continues as Flick and De la Fuente yet to speak
The call-up risks reigniting tensions between the RFEF and Barcelona. Flick had been vocally critical of Yamal's management during the last international break, though the Barcelona boss reportedly softened his stance this week, stating it was "not his problem" if the player was selected.
When asked if he had spoken with Flick to clear the air or discuss Yamal's fitness, De la Fuente confirmed no such conversation had taken place.
"No, we haven't spoken again, we've only spoken once, anyway," the Spain manager said. "I'm sure we'll speak at some point."
De la Fuente also addressed the broader topic of managing the player's development under such an intense spotlight.
"It's a natural process. He's 18. Any player would still be in development," De la Fuente explained. "I stand by what I said a year ago about Lamine. We have to support him in his development. Both from the club and here. Everyone who has a relationship with him. It's everyone's responsibility. At the club they'll advise him and direct him, and the same at the federation."
Fornals returns as Morata and Rodri miss out
The inclusion of Yamal was not the only headline news from the squad announcement. Real Betis midfielder Pablo Fornals has earned his first call-up since 2021, a reward for his excellent club form under Manuel Pellegrini.
"I'm happy for Pablo because I consider him 'one of my own'," De la Fuente said. "He's a very well-liked player. He's earned it. He's doing an exceptional job at Betis. I don't think he'll have any problem being with us because of the knock he received."
The most significant omissions were captain Alvaro Morata and Manchester City midfielder Rodri. De la Fuente confirmed Rodri's absence was to provide the key player with a rest.
Morata's exclusion, however, appears tactical, with the manager opting to look at other forwards.
"Morata remains just as important to us. He's a player for the future," De la Fuente clarified. "We wanted to look at other players. There's nothing wrong with him. He knows all this, he understands the situation."
Williams injury and Barcelona contingent detailed
In Morata's absence, the attacking options include Mikel Oyarzabal, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Samu Aghehowa, Borja Iglesias and Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, whose form was also highlighted by the manager.
"We want to take advantage of the great form Fermin is in," De la Fuente noted. "He's a player who fits both Barcelona's style of play and ours."
Athletic Club's Nico Williams misses out, reportedly suffering from the same groin issue that recently sidelined Yamal. Other notable injury absences include defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand.
The squad features a heavy Barcelona presence, with Yamal, Torres, Olmo, Fermin and Pau Cubarsi all included, making it five players from the Catalan club. In contrast, Real Madrid are represented by a single player, defender Dean Huijsen.
What next? Spain aim to lock up World Cup qualification
Spain enter the final international window of the year in a strong position to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup. La Roja sit top of Group E with 12 points from four matches, three points clear of second-placed Turkey.
The team will first travel to Tbilisi to face Georgia on 15 November, before returning home to host Turkey at La Cartuja in Seville on November 18.
De la Fuente made it clear that the objective is to win both matches and maintain their status as the world's number-one ranked team.
"In any circumstance, whatever happens in Georgia, we'll field a competitive team," he concluded. "We're not thinking about the matches we can win. We're focused on winning these last two matches. We want to remain the number one ranked team in the world."
