Florian WirtzGetty
Chirayu Parmar

'The best player in the world' - Florian Wirtz's massive ambition revealed as ex-Bayer Leverkusen head scout has no doubts new Liverpool star will shine in Premier League

F. WirtzLiverpoolBundesligaBayer LeverkusenPremier League

Florian Wirtz's journey to Liverpool is backed by belief, ambition and raw talent plus a bold personal mission: becoming the best player in the world.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wirtz set sights on becoming world’s best player
  • Former Leverkusen scout says he's a generational talent
  • Liverpool move met with total confidence by insiders
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches