The best in Europe! Lamine Yamal matches incredible Bruno Fernandes passing stat as Barcelona superstar moves behind only Mohamed Salah with gorgeous assist in win over Atletico Madrid
Barcelona reached the Copa del Rey final after beating Atletico Madrid, with Lamine Yamal's pinpoint assist seeing him level an insane passing stat.
- Barca knocked out Atleti to reach Copa del Rey final
- Yamal produced sublime assist for Torres' winner
- Moved level with Bruno Fernandes for passing stat