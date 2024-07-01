Belgium have failed Kevin De Bruyne - but going to war with fans threatens to taint Man City's star's legacy regardless of Euro 2024 fate

Things are threatening to turn toxic for the Red Devils, with their captain having turned his back on the team's supporters in Stuttgart

Thankfully, there were no beers thrown. But there were boos. Lots of them. And Kevin De Bruyne wasn't having it. After leading his Belgium team-mates over to salute the majority of their compatriots congregated in the MHPArena in Stuttgart, De Bruyne was disgusted by their disapproval of the draw with Ukraine that had just secured qualification for the last 16 of Euro 2024.

So, he instructed his fellow players to turn their backs on the fans and return to the dressing room. It was a bold move from the captain, who is no stranger to controversy when it comes to the national team.

Indeed, with France now standing in the way of the last remaining members of Belgium's 'Golden Generation' belatedly fulfilling their potential at international level, there's a very real risk that De Bruyne's career with his country will end in more bitterness and boos.