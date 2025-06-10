Bayern Munich plot summer bids for Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams but transfers for PSG and Athletic Club stars held up by Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman uncertainty
Bayern Munich have identified Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams as possible summer signings.
- Bayern identify Barcola as primary target
- Williams can be an alternative to the PSG star
- Sane and Coman's future remain uncertain