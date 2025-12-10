Bayern Munich star Harry Kane makes final decision on €65m release clause ahead of winter deadline amid Barcelona transfer links

Former club Tottenham have not been shy in admitting they would welcome Kane back to the club in the future.

Speaking back in September, manager Thomas Frank said: "I think there’s a lot of Tottenham fans including myself who would like to see Kane back. He’s a top player. Personally, I don't think he will do it right now, if I’m honest, he’ll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well.

"He’s welcome. If he wants to join us, he’s more than welcome."

However, Kane already knows signing for Tottenham would not be a guarantee of adding to his trophy cabinet, even if the Lilywhites did end a 17-year silverware drought back in May by winning the Europa League. Instead, he looks set to focus on cementing his legacy with Bayern while trying to win a major tournament with England, having gone close in two previous European Championships. He will almost certainly feature in the recently announced March friendlies, with the Three Lions set to take on Uruguay and Japan during the next international break.

More immediately, Kane will be looking to get back on the scoresheet when Bayern face Mainz on Sunday, having failed to hit the back of the net during the victory over Sporting CP on Tuesday.