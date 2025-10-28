Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich goalkeeper 'not worried' by talk of Manuel Neuer stay despite first choice ambitions under 'great coach' Vincent Kompany
'I'm not worried about anything' - Urbig on Neuer and his future
The 39-year-old Neuer's future remains uncertain, with many expecting him to retire at the end of the season when his contract expires. However, recent reports claim Bayern may open talks about a possible extension at the end of the year. Both the club and the veteran goalkeeper are reportedly open to continuing their iconic partnership for another 12 months, with the possibility of Neuer staying at the Allianz Arena until 2027.
Urbig joined Bayern last winter as part of a long-term plan by the club to groom a successor for Neuer. While Sven Ulreich remains an able backup, Bayern’s coaching staff view Urbig as the natural heir to the No.1 jersey, whenever Neuer decides to step aside.
The speculation around Neuer's future suggests he may have to wait even longer before he fully takes over as the undisputed No. 1, but the 22-year-old is not concerned.
“These are things I don't really concern myself with,” he told Rundschau. “Because it's not my place to comment on the decisions Manu makes, or the club makes. I concentrate on the day-to-day work with Manu, the goalkeeping team, and the squad.”
For Urbig, competition with one of football’s greatest ever goalkeepers is an opportunity, not a burden. “Our relationship is good; we work well together,” he added. “It’s important to me to emphasise that we have a good relationship within the entire goalkeeping team. Manuel and Sven simply have an incredible amount of experience, which I can learn a lot from.”
- AFP
Urbig returns home for special cup clash
It’s a homecoming like no other for the German prodigy Urbig, who will line up against his former club Koln in the second round of the DFB-Pokal this week. With Neuer suspended for the tie, Urbig will again take his place between the posts, a moment that carries personal and professional meaning in equal measure.
After starring in Bayern’s 3-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach, Urbig now heads into a midweek showdown at RheinEnergieStadion, where his footballing journey began. “I’m looking forward to the game, that’s for sure, even if I wasn’t specifically hoping for Koln as my opponent,” he told ahead of the clash. “I followed the draw completely neutrally.”
The 22-year-old smiled broadly after the Gladbach win, calling it “a small derby victory” because of his past ties to Koln. “For me as a former Koln player, it was a small derby win today,” he said. Now, he’s eager to carry that energy into a match that could define his growing Bayern career.
Kompany's influence and Urbig's development
Urbig’s adaptation at Bayern has been swift, helped by the influence of boss Kompany, as the Belgian has already impressed many within the dressing room, and Urbig is no exception. “He’s a truly great coach and a great person,” the young keeper said. “You can tell he wants to make every player better. He takes everyone along, and everyone feels included.”
Kompany’s new contract until 2029 signals Bayern’s belief in his project. For Urbig, it’s a perfect environment to grow under a coach who values unity and structure. “You can tell that he also has great experiences as a player and celebrated great successes at Manchester City. He has a very good connection with the team,” he explained.
That trust has already translated into chances, as Kompany has rotated Neuer strategically this season, ensuring Urbig gains valuable game time in both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. His clean sheet against Gladbach showcased composure beyond his years, something Bayern see as key for the next generation of leadership at the club.
- Getty Images Sport
Urbig enjoying training with Harry Kane
Urbig says he is thriving in Bavaria and says training alongside elite players like superstar Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala has given him a daily education in excellence.
"Harry Kane is currently beating his own personal bests with his performance,” he noted. “We can learn a lot from that, how good and precise he is in finishing.”
All eyes will now be on shot stopper as Bayern travel to Cologne to face his former team. “They have a good team, a good coach. We’re preparing very professionally because they will demand everything of us,” he said.
Bayern have made a flawless start to the season under Kompany, winning all of their competitive games. But their DFB-Pokal form has lagged in recent years, the German champions have not lifted the trophy since 2020. As they aim to end that drought, Urbig could play a defining role in a campaign where every performance counts.
Advertisement