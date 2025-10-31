Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich ready to battle Premier League clubs in race to sign teenage right-back shining for Feyenoord
Bayern transfer chiefs 'working on the matter'
The 19-year-old has emerged as a highly-coveted young defender, and his performances have now triggered firm interest from the Bavarian giants, who are looking to strengthen their options at full-back.
However, Bayern are not alone, with the German champions reportedly facing a major transfer battle with multiple, unnamed Premier League clubs who are also tracking the Dutch U21 international.
Sky Sport reports that Bayern director of sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund are both "working on this matter" personally. Read is understood to be "one of the preferred candidates" to bolster the right-back position for Vincent Kompany's side.
Initial talks between the club and the player's camp have reportedly already taken place. The report notes that "this interest is flattering to the player's side – and Read himself is aware of it."
Despite the early contact, securing a deal is described as a "very complicated undertaking" due to the intense competition from England and Feyenoord's strong negotiating position.
- Imago
Why Read is one of Europe's most-wanted teenagers
Read, who only turned 19 in June, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since breaking into the Feyenoord first team. He was promoted from the club's U18 setup in January 2023 and became a first-team regular during the 2024-25 campaign.
That breakout season saw him rack up an impressive two goals and seven assists in the Eredivisie, and he was also noted for a "solid performance" during Feyenoord's shock Champions League knockout play-off victory against AC Milan.
Read, whose playing style is described as that of an "excellent ball carrier" and "progressive passer," has continued that form into the current 2025-26 season. In nine Eredivisie appearances, he has already provided two assists, and he also found the net in Feyenoord's recent Europa League win against Panathinaikos.
Feyenoord in strong negotiating position
Complicating matters for Bayern and their Premier League rivals is Read's contract situation. The Dutch prodigy only signed a new long-term contract extension in April 2025, committing his future to the Rotterdam club until 30 June 2029.
This long-term deal gives Feyenoord significant leverage in any negotiations. With multiple top clubs interested, the Eredivisie side are in a position to demand a fee far in excess of his current market valuation, likely sparking a bidding war for his services.
Bayern's interest in a specialist right-back comes despite the outstanding form of Konrad Laimer, who has been transformed under Kompany. The Austrian, traditionally a central midfielder, has become "indisputable" for Bayern this season, showing versatility at both right-back and left-back amid a defensive injury crisis.
Laimer's recent form was highlighted by a remarkable hat-trick of assists in the 4-0 Champions League win against Club Brugge. Bayern are now reportedly looking to reward him with a contract extension beyond his current deal, which expires in 2027.
Beyond Laimer, Sacha Boey has been "gaining confidence" with his recent performances, while Josip Stanisic - who can also cover the role - only recently returned from injury in the 4-1 DFB-Pokal win against Koln. The move for Read suggests Bayern's hierarchy is focused on a long-term, high-potential specialist for the position.
Read part of a wider Bayern squad overhaul
The pursuit of Read is not happening in isolation. The Sky report details that Eberl and Freund are assessing multiple positions as part of a wider squad strategy.
In central defence, Bayern are understood to hold Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck among their preferred candidates.
Further up the pitch, the club is looking to strengthen its attack. Cologne's rising star Said El-Mala is reportedly on the shortlist for the left-wing position. In the hunt for a backup to star striker Harry Kane, Hoffenheim's Fisnik Asllani is considered a possibility, though that decision may depend on whether Bayern opt to make Nicolas Jackson's loan from Chelsea a permanent move.
Finally, movement is also possible in central midfield, with the club potentially entering the market for a new player should Leon Goretzka's contract not be extended.
- Getty Images
What next for the Feyenoord star?
With Bayern's interest now public, Read's performances for Feyenoord will be under even greater scrutiny. He will be a key figure for the Dutch side as they continue their Eredivisie and Europa League campaigns.
For Bayern, the club must decide how aggressively to pursue the 19-year-old, knowing they will likely be drawn into a costly battle with cash-rich Premier League clubs. The initial talks signal clear intent from Eberl and Freund, but the "very complicated" nature of the deal means negotiations could be protracted, likely positioning this as a priority move for the summer of 2026 rather than the upcoming January window.
Advertisement