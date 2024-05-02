'Jose Mourinho apologised to me' - Bastian Schweinsteiger opens up on miserable season at Man Utd and admits Red Devils 'should have achieved more' with Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Bastian Schweinsteiger says he always had a good relationship with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, despite being frozen out of the first-team.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mourinho apologised to midfielder
- German wanted to play alongside Zlatan and Pogba
- Grateful to Man Utd supporters