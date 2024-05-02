Club legend Daniele De Rossi proving Roma were right to sack 'finished' Jose Mourinho

The Giallorossi made the bold call to dismiss the Portuguese midway through the season, but the gamble is paying off spectacularly

When Roma host Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, the media spotlight will doubtless shine on Xabi Alonso once again. The Spaniard is the most coveted coach in the game right now and his slick side have just broken Bayern Munich's stranglehold on German football. The whole football world is now excited to see whether Alonso can lead a team that still hasn't lost a single competitive fixture this season to Europa League glory.

However, standing between Leverkusen and a date with destiny in Dublin is Daniele De Rossi, another former midfielder making quite the name for himself as an aspiring young coach. He may not yet have any titles on his CV - or an unbeaten record to protect at Stadio Olimpico - but he has achieved something remarkable himself.

In just over three months, he has already fully vindicated Roma's dramatic decision to get rid of Jose Mourinho and install a relative novice as the Portuguese legend's successor...