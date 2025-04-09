Barcelona fear summer move for top transfer target could be impossible as Liverpool hold out for €75m amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Barcelona believe that signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool this summer might not be feasible as Al-Nassr are preparing a bid for the Colombian.
- Barca desperate to sign Diaz this summer
- Club fears that paying €75m for him would not be possible
- Saudi sides Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli pursuing the Colombian