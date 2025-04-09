This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Image/ GOAL AR Barcelona's bitter row with La Liga takes another twist as league removes controversial VIP seats statement which provoked angry response from Catalan giants Barcelona LaLiga La Liga have removed the press release regarding Barcelona's VIP seats sale after the Catalan giants released a strongly-worded statement on Monday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Statement questioned integrity of Barca's VIP seats sale

La Liga reduced the Catalans' salary limit as a result

Barca accused league of defamation earlier this week Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League BAR BVB Match preview