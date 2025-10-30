Barcelona learn extent of 'serious' Pedri injury with star midfielder to miss Chelsea clash in Champions League

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pedri has suffered a distal biceps femoris tear in his left thigh, a serious hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for around a month. The 22-year-old, visibly exhausted in the latter stages of the El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, was sent off late in the game and later diagnosed with the strain after medical assessments.

An official club statement read: “The first-team player Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. The player’s recovery will dictate his return to action.” The Spaniard will miss over a month of action, ruling him out of key fixtures against Elche, Club Brugge, Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao, Chelsea and, most likely, Atletico Madrid.

Pedri’s absence compounds Flick’s growing headache. The midfielder has been the engine of Barcelona’s midfield, starting all 13 competitive fixtures this season and logging more minutes than any other player in the squad. His combination of vision, balance, and precision passing has been central to Barcelona’s control-based game. But that workload now appears to have taken its toll. However, the injury break could be a blessing for Pedri as he can focus on his recovery after playing 41 consecutive games for Flick.