Barcelona set to sensationally re-sign defender they let go in 2015 as €40m Spaniard - who had record snatched off him by Lamine Yamal - already has 'internal agreement' to make return

Barcelona want to sign defensive reinforcements this summer and they could sensationally reunite with one of their former youth players.