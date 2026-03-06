AFP
Barcelona and Real Madrid snub La Liga's special 'retro matchday' plan as Clasico giants refuse to wear iconic kits
A divided trip down memory lane
Spanish football is set for a nostalgic transformation between April 10 and 13 as La Liga hosts the first-ever "Retro Matchday" in major European professional football. The initiative involves 38 clubs across the top two divisions wearing newly designed strips inspired by legendary periods of their history. Match officials are also scheduled to participate with bespoke vintage-style uniforms. However, the collective celebration of heritage lacks total consensus; while the vast majority of the league is participating, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano will not be wearing throwback jerseys on the pitch. Although Barca and the latter two cite logistical hurdles, Madrid have reportedly distanced themselves from the project entirely.
Fashioning a living legacy
League officials have framed the project as a vital emotional bridge between different eras of supporters. Jaime Blanco, director of the La Liga Club Office, highlighted that "the Retro Day is a unique opportunity to pay tribute to the history of our clubs and the symbols that have shaped several generations of fans. It is a way to bring the past into the present, continuing to create experiences and forge a legacy that connects emotionally with fans. Presenting this collection at the Great Spanish Fashion Week is the ideal way to extend that identity beyond the pitch and elevate football to the forefront of the cultural and creative conversation."
A total audiovisual reset
The campaign, titled "42 Legacies, 42 Ways to Win," aims to be an immersive experience that extends far beyond the players’ attire. Television broadcasts will undergo a stylistic overhaul, incorporating retro-style graphics and a specific visual identity to transport viewers back in time. This transversal project involves legends, sponsors, and the "Legends, The Home of Football" museum to amplify the historical narrative across digital and physical platforms. However, the refusal of Spain’s two most successful clubs, such as Barcelona and Madrid, to feature the kits arguably weakens the collective impact of a project intended to celebrate the shared identity of Spanish football.
From the catwalk to the pitch
The participating kits are set to be unveiled at a prominent event on March 19, during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. After this cultural showcase, fans will have the opportunity to see the reimagined classics in play during matchday 31 of La Liga and matchday 35 of the Segunda Division. While most of the league is embracing this stylistic change, four teams will continue to wear their standard 2025-26 apparel. As the only major European league to undertake such a coordinated initiative, La Liga will be assessing the commercial impact and fan engagement to determine if "retro" fixtures will become a regular occurrence.
