Barcelona presidential candidate unfurls huge Lionel Messi banner in city centre & uses slogan from previous Joan Laporta campaign

Messi's name often features regularly in presidential campaigns as candidates seek to impress voters. It's no surprise to hear the Argentina star's name mentioned again this time around, with Ciria having previously insisted that club legend must be brought back to the club.

After Messi made a secret visit to the renovated Camp Nou in December, Cirita told reporters: "We want our legends to be able to come back to the club and not have to do it in the middle of the night and hidden. We will do everything possible to achieve it. [Messi] is an indispensable figure for this club. He must come back with a solid support system and a good structure in place. The Messi-Barça relationship has to be like the Michael Jordan-Nike one. It must go above and beyond, from the commercial and institutional areas of the club to the sponsors and development of players at La Masia. With the best player in the club's history, we can do so many things and earn so much money. Bringing him home is essential if we want to emerge from the financial situation we are in. It's not about convincing him with a statue or a tribute game. It's about an agreement that makes the best sportsman on the planet Barça's biggest ambassador."